Head coach of the men’s tennis team Chris Woodruff was selected Thursday morning to be inducted into the Volunteer Hall of Fame.
The Volunteer tennis program has a decorated history and is generationally recognized as one of the best programs in the nation.
Woodruff had an astonishing stretch in his time wearing a Volunteer uniform from 1992-93 as he remains the only player in program history to bring home a singles National Championship as he did so in 1993.
His career on Rocky Top started in 1992 as he was the ITA rookie of the year and achieved All-American and All-SEC honors for his superb singles play.
The list of accolades for Woodruff continued in 1993 as he was the ITA and SEC player of the year in 1993. Woodruff obtained All-American and All-SEC honors again in his 1993 campaign.
Woodruff’s stats from his time as a Vol are borderline ridiculous, posting a career singles record of 81-16 (.835) and carding a 36-9 (.800) record in 1992 and 45-7 (.865) record in his National Championship season of 1993.
The homegrown Knoxville kid decided to pursue professional tennis after his 1993 singles championship campaign.
He had a .620 professional career record and went on to win four titles in his professional career with a victory at the 1995 Aruba Challenge, 1996 Heilbronn Challenger, 1997 Canadian Open and 1999 Newport.
Woodruff’s peak was in August of 1997 as he reached a singles ranking of No. 29 in the world.
After his career calmed down, he would go on to be an assistant coach and eventually an associate head coach. In his time as an assistant coach, Woodruff received his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2005.
In 2017, after the departure of Sam Winterbotham, Woodruff was promoted to head coach where he presently remains.
The Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony weekend starts at the Orange & White Game on Saturday, April 15.
