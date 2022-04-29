The 2022 women’s tennis postseason awards highlighted multiple Lady Vols including Rebeka Mertena, Tenika McGiffin and Elza Tomase with All-SEC honors.
Mertena and McGiffin received First Team All-SEC recognitions while Tomase was announced Second Team All-SEC. These awards marked the most postseason honors the Lady Vols have ever received since head coach Alison Ojeda came to Rocky Top in 2017.
"All three of these individuals have developed in different ways during their time at Tennessee and all three are so incredibly deserving for these selections, I am so proud of them," Ojeda said. "Tenika went from a freshman who sat in my office asking how to become a steady lineup player to playing No. 1 and No. 2 for us in her final year. Rebeka came in as such a good player and has continued to develop, this year she played with a calmness and a fierce competitive style that had her playing at the highest level."
"Then Elza, though she is just a freshman, she has come a long way in a short amount of time. What has impressed me is that she now knows what it means to compete for every point."
McGiffin was named the SEC women’s tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year just a week before she received her first appearance on the All-SEC list, proving what kind of skills and values she has brought to the Lady Vols tennis program. Leading the team with 12 ranked wins for the season, the Tennessee senior will have a dominant ending to her tennis career.
"Tenika is someone I knew I wanted to build our program around when I came back to Tennessee in 2016," Ojeda said. "I knew the character and academic excellence were there, and we knew the potential she had in her tennis. So much credit to her, she is the one who has put the work in to allow her tennis to get to the point it is at today."
No. 30 Mertena improved from making Second Team All-SEC in 2021 to earning a first team title for this 2022 season. With an impressive 23-16 record for this season, the senior is looking to do big things in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
"One thing Rebeka knows is believing in herself," Ojeda said. "It doesn't matter who she is up against, she knows that she can win. I am certain that her mindset is what leads to her outstanding abilities on the tennis court."
Tomase, a freshman from Latvia, received Second Team All-SEC due to her outstanding record of 29 singles wins and 22 in doubles. This award was in addition to her placement on the SEC Championship All-Tournament Team last Sunday, making her an extremely decorated freshman.
"This award shows me that she is ready to devote some time and energy into her overall performance," Ojeda finished. "I believe she will come back this fall a more physically fit and mentally tough tennis player. She is going to be fighting for a Player to Watch Award next year."
These talented Lady Vols await their next match announcement in the NCAA Selection Show this coming Monday and are hopeful in their near-future NCAA tournament performance.