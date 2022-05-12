As the NCAA Tournament is underway, the Tennessee men’s tennis team (24-7, 8-4 SEC) has dealt with adversity in all forms during the rollercoaster that was the 2022 dual season.
The Vols 2022 campaign featured early-season struggles securing the doubles point before an indoor national title appearance made everyone forget about it. Then, No. 10 Johannus Monday missed over a month due to a foot injury and Tennessee went on a three-match losing streak during his absence.
Monday and the Vols head into the NCAA postseason battle-tested and with much to prove.
“I think we had a lot of highs and lows this season,” Monday said. “We reached the ITA national indoor final and reaching No. 1 in the country was a great achievement for the team. We had some lows like my injury and taking some tough losses in the SEC, but I think come the end of the season, all of the adversity that we’ve had to face is just going to help us in the postseason. We know how to deal with challenging times, and we’ve just got to use it to our advantage.”
Monday’s injury forced the rest of the lineup to shift, causing his teammates to play higher up than what they are used to. It took away the depth that had led the Vols to the No. 1 ranking.
“Unpredictable,” Woodruff said describing the season. “It’s tough when you have to make a lineup week-by-week. When you equate it to basketball, I’d be willing to bet by season’s end you see most schools have their starting five. I would like to think that, like last year for example, we had our starting three teams in doubles, and we also had our six guys in singles that we knew we were going to out there and play. From a health perspective, I can’t quite say we have that.”
With the exception of the shakeup after Monday’s injury, the Vols one through four spots in the lineup have been set throughout the course of the season. Adam Walton, Monday, Emile Hudd and freshman standout Shunsuke Mitsui rounding out the top-four.
However, Tennessee has featured five different players at the five and six spots. Angel Diaz, Conor Gannon, Pat Harper, Martim Prata and Mark Wallner have all been in and out of the lineup.
Nagging injuries have plagued the bottom of the lineup as well. Diaz missed some time in February and Harper dealt with shoulder surgery over the summer that kept him out for the fall.
“Injuries can be tough, as they certainly were,” Woodruff said. “It obviously didn’t come at a great time, as it was in the heart of our schedule with some teams that are pretty good. I also think we grew, and I also think there’s a strong bond in that locker room now. Everyone knows what is at stake. If history shows correct, as time goes on, we’ll get better as this tournament rolls on.”
Despite the amount of adversity the 2022 dual season has given the Vols, they still finished at No. 6 in the ITA rankings. Before the last rankings, Tennessee held a top-five spot for 28 consecutive weeks and currently sit in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 for the third straight year.
In his final year of eligibility, graduate student Walton (17-6 dual, 7-4 SEC) is the No. 3 singles player in the country while he and Harper are the No. 13 doubles pair. After dropping three of his first four SEC matches, Walton is 10-1 since with six of those against top-10 opponents.
After winning SEC Freshman of the year and ITA Rookie of the year, No. 10 Monday (17-3 dual, 3-2 SEC) took things a step further in his sophomore campaign. Before his injury, he achieved a career high No. 4 ranking and stood at 12-1. He dropped his first two matches back but has responded with five straight wins with two of those against top-50 opponents.
No. 74 Emile Hudd (19-7 dual, 9-3 SEC), a transfer from Oklahoma State, has been more than a great edition for the Vols in his first season. He and Mitsui have compiled a 14-9 record in dual doubles, ranking as high as No. 6 and currently sitting at No. 21.
Mitsui (23-4 dual, 10-1 SEC) took home three SEC Freshman of the Week honors. He was the lone SEC freshmen to tally 20 dual-singles wins and was just one of two SEC players to accomplish the feat as of the conclusion of the regular season.
The Vols will look to take home their first national championship in program history in this year’s tournament. They will take on No. 28 Florida State Saturday in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. First serve is scheduled at 4 p.m. EST at Barksdale.