The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated Ole Miss 68-67 on Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, after Rae Burrell iced the game on the free-throw line. With the win, the No. 20/22 Lady Vols improve to 11-3 on the year and 5-1 in the SEC, while the Rebels fall to 7-6 for the season and 1-6 in the conference.
“First, we are excited going out of the gym tonight with a win,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “We talked about it as a team and we know we can grow and that there are things we can be better at after walking out of this game. I’m excited about the win and excited for the growth that we can have. I’ll tell you, Ole Miss came out fighting hard, and I knew they would. I was not surprised at all by their play, they are much improved from last year.”
Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols tonight with 21 points on 8-15 shooting while adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Rae Burrell finished second on the team with 17 points, and also chipped in three rebounds and two assists. Jordan Horston stuffed the stats with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, a block, and one steal.
Ole Miss finished with a trio of players in double figures. Donnetta Johnson recorded a team-high 19 points and also had four boards and three steals. Shakira Austin was up next with 16 points and six rebounds and two steals. Snudda Collins rounded out the group with 13 points and four rebounds.
Both teams struggled to shoot the basketball early in the first quarter. The score was 10-4 over five minutes into play, with Austin scoring six points for Ole Miss. Tennessee started to claw back into it after cutting the deficit to four. The Rebels then began a 6-0 run over the next two and a half minutes, before Jordan Walker ended the streak with a jumper, making the lead 15-8, Ole Miss. The first quarter ended with Collins draining a three and pushing Ole Miss’ lead 18-8, going into the second.
The second quarter started like the first, slow and mistake-ridden. Ole Miss turned the ball over twice and Destiny Salary missed both free throws for Tennessee. Collins and Horston battled to get their team the lead as they scored five and seven points, respectively. The Lady Vols would start a run after Burrell and Davis scored back-to-back layups, which prompted an Ole Miss timeout with five minutes remaining in a 26-19 ballgame.
The timeout did not slow Tennessee down as they scored the next five points to close the gap to just two. During the final three minutes of the half, the two teams traded blows and Ole Miss would enjoy a 33-30 lead to finish up the second quarter.
“We just had to bring some energy,” Davis said. “I thought that Ole Miss started the game with more energy than we started the game with. They continued with that energy throughout the game. Us being able to pick it up and match their energy, that’s what helped us to win the game.”
The half opened with each team not giving up any ground. An Ole Miss layup was followed by a jumper from Tennessee and vice versa until the score was 39-36 Ole Miss. The two teams would continue this trend until Davis scored five straight points to give Tennessee a 43-41, their first lead of the game.
Ole Miss quickly took the lead back after Shakira missed her second free throw attempt, and Madison Scott grabbed the offensive board and turned in a three-point play for the Rebels. Tennessee finished off the period with a 6-0 run after Davis, Key, and Destiny Salary tossed in layups to give the Lady Vols a 49-45 lead.
Ole Miss started the final period with four quick points, finding success in the paint and on the free-throw line, tying the game at 49-all. The two teams played stiff defense and traded blows back and forth. In the final minutes, Burrell went to the line and sank both free throws to give Tennessee a 58-56 edge. Ole Miss made one of their free throw attempts on the next possession and then capitalized on a turnover to capture a 59-58 lead until Burrell made a jumper on the next play to take back the lead. Johnson drained a fadeaway with two minutes left to put Ole Miss ahead, 61-60.
Walker was then fouled on the following play by the Rebels and converted both of her attempts, to change the lead once again in Tennessee’s favor. Ole Miss fouled Horston with a minute remaining and the sophomore guard made two successful attempts to push the lead to 64-61, forcing an Ole Miss timeout. The Rebels turned the ball over on a traveling violation, which paved the way for Davis to drive into the lane for two.
Ole Miss answered immediately with a three-point play, narrowing the Lady Vols’ lead to two. Burrell was fouled on Tennessee’s next possession and iced the game after nailing both free throws. The Rebel’s made a buzzer-beater three-pointer, but ultimately fell, 68-67.
Tennessee will close out their four-game homestead with a match against Florida on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.