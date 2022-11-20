Tennessee won a five-set thriller against Mississippi State (23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14) on senior day in Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday afternoon.
The match quickly became a shootout on Sunday, with Tennessee hitting .321 compared to MSU’s .276.
“I’m just proud of our team for finding a way to win,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “We absolutely had our backs against the wall in the fifth set. We weren’t playing our best volleyball and I thought Mississippi State played great. They made us earn every point.”
Morgahn Fingall led the charge with 29 kills for the Lady Vols, a career-high for the senior. She hit .448 and also had 13 digs.
“We had to find ways to score, put the ball down,” Fingall said. “That was one thing that Mississippi State was really good at picking up on. So, we had to just be a little bit more aggressive in our offense and what we wanted to do.”
Setter Natalie Hayward – a leader on the court for the Lady Vols – finished with the first triple-double since 2012. Hayward put picked up career highs in kills, 10, and assists, 61. She also picked up 14 digs.
“I think it’s exciting,” Hayward said on her career performance. “But it’s what we needed to pull out the win. Any numbers I would’ve had with the score at the end of that game I would’ve been pleased with.”
Hayward tied her previous career-high kills of nine against Kentucky this past week. Rackham Watt has put an emphasis on involving Hayward more in the offense.
“We want her to be aggressive,” Rackham Watt said. “ She’s a good, physical setter. She understands when to go over, and she can score. It’s really tough for defenses to play against offensive setters… We’ve given her the green light to be aggressive and I think you saw that today.”
Hayward is one of three Lady Vols who have exhausted their eligibility. The setter spent her first two years at DePaul but has been a leader on the floor for Tennessee since she arrived.
“I think the program has put us in a place to get better every year,” Hayward said. “I think being a part of that is something really special. Obviously, there’s a lot of tradition in this building, so being a part of that… It’s a special group to be with.”
Mississippi State came out firing on Sunday. The Lady Vols – who have had issues previously with slow starts on Sundays – dropped the first set 25-23.
When the Bulldogs were in system on Sunday, their quick offense was almost unstoppable.
“I thought they played really well,” Rackham Watt said. “They passed the ball really well and dug a ton of balls. When the ball is off the floor for them, they’re able to run the offense really fast, pretty much from anywhere… I just think we had a hard time defending that.”
In the end, Tennessee was able to win a shootout in five sets. Jasmine Brooks kept a lot of rallies alive for the Lady Vols and put down 16 kills.
Brooks is not normally leading the offense for the Lady Vols, but her performance on Sunday was crucial in the victory where the defense was hard to come by.
“Jasmine kind of flew under the radar with how well she played,” Rackham Watt. “The trust that we have for her to be able to score in tight situations yesterday and today, I thought she got us out of some moments where we needed a kill. She got some tough balls out of system that she kept in play.. I thought she played great.”
