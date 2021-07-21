To say it’s been a tumultuous offseason for Tennessee football would be putting it lightly. The transfer portal hit where it counts, leaving the Vols without the services of some top offensive weapons such as Eric Gray and Ty Chandler to name a few.
The entire team will be nearly unrecognizable in comparison to last season; especially so when considering the complete pivot in systematic philosophy under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
Even so, the loss of some of last season’s highest contributors makes it apparent that Heupel will have to find adequate production elsewhere at just about every position. Tennessee’s group of wide receivers are no exception.
Perhaps no unit shows as much potential, however. Even without the talent of last season’s top performers such as third round NFL draft selection Josh Palmer and UCF transfer Brandon Johnson, the Vols’ wideouts are poised for a breakout year in Heupel’s up-tempo spread offense.
One major reason why is their depth of talented, qualified receivers for Tennessee’s system. Velus Jones Jr. and sophomore Jalin Hyatt will be featured as top targets in the offense, as well as a pair of junior weapons in Cedric Tillman and Ramel Keyton.
Jones is especially intriguing. The USC transfer will see a great amount of playing time as the number one option following a 2020 campaign where he recorded 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns, second only to Palmer. Jones also proved useful on special teams, averaging 22 yards per kickoff return.
“I feel like a kid in a candy store,” Jones stated at SEC Media Days concerning his place in the offense. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”
Jalin Hyatt is in prime position to offer a deadly one-two punch alongside Jones in the depth chart. His freshman season proved to be one of the best in the SEC among receivers, and ended with his name placed firmly at second on the team in total receptions. Hyatt started in only one game last season against No. 5 Texas A&M.
The Tennessee coaching administration addressed their offseason departures as well. Heupel retained commitments from Walker Merrill and JUCO transfer Andison Coby, who committed to Tennessee just a week before Heupel was announced Tennessee’s 27th head coach. In addition, the Vols picked up speedy Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton.
When asked to summarize Payton and his place in the receiving core, Heupel stated, “We have some age at the top (of the depth chart), but we’re really young behind them. So his experience, having played in this league, I think is important for us and was an important piece for us to add this spring.”
Payton is playing his part in making the already promising wideout room even richer. Payton recorded 19 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown in 2020 before injuries slowed his season.
Payton, who played in Mike Leach’s air raid offense at Mississippi State, is one of many who can thrive in an offense where natural athleticism is a necessity. Look for him to compete with Tillman and Keyton to compliment Jones and Hyatt atop the depth chart this fall.