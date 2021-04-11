The No. 6 Tennessee baseball team rallied in the sixth inning to win the weekend series against SEC-rival No. 12 Florida, 5-4. The Vols are 27-5 overall and 9-2 in the SEC, winning their first four conference series for the first time since 1970. The Gators drop to 20-11 this season and 5-6 in the conference.
“The coaches were frustrated with a couple of plays, I was frustrated with a decision, on my part,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “You kind of find yourself in that mode of, wait a minute I don’t have that mindset right now that we preach to our players, but the dugout was so good and the players had it right that it was kind of hard not to fall in line.”
The Vols only recorded four hits, but they were all huge. Jordan Beck, Luke Lipcius and Connor Pavolony all finished 1-for-4 with an RBI. Max Ferguson and Jake Rucker failed to record a hit, but they each walked twice, with the former scoring a run and the latter driving in a run.
Florida was paced by Jordan Carrion who drove in two runs off of a single. Sterlin Thompson drove in the first run of the game with a homer to left field. The Gators’ leadoff hitter, Jordan Young, tallied two hits and crossed home plate once.
Tennessee starter Will Heflin was cruising through the first three innings, but the wheels came off in the top of the fourth. Thompson walked up to the plate with one out and immediately smacked a ball deep to right-center field, giving Florida a 1-0 lead. Heflin remained in the game and surrendered a single, a double and a walk, before recording a strikeout to bring Carrion to the plate with the bases loaded with two gone.
Carrion evened the count at 2-2 before ripping a single up the middle to bring two home. Mark McLaughlin entered the game and got a ground out, but the damage was done, with the Gators leading 3-0 in the middle of the 4th.
The Vols didn’t get going until the bottom of the sixth, when they walked all over Florida. Tennessee walked four straight times, with Rucker walking in the Vols’ first run. Drew Gilbert grounded into a double play but Spence scored and Ferguson advanced to third.
The hits finally came for Tennessee as Beck singled to the left side of the field to bring home Ferguson, tying the game at 3-all. Lipcius continued the two-out rally with an RBI double to left field, giving the Vols their first lead of the game. Pavolony finished the inning with a single back from where it came to give Tennessee a 5-3 lead.
“It felt good,” Pavolony said. “Just like Coach V said, we’re trying to get it done and I think that’s what you try to do every at-bat. I wasn’t trying to do too much or hit the ball to the wall. Especially against a guy like that who has really good stuff. I was just trying to get it done.”
Florida mounted a comeback in the top of the ninth, with McMullen slashing an RBI single to left field, but the Vols’ bullpen wouldn’t give another inch, striking out the next batter to give Tennessee a 5-4 lead over Florida.
Heflin started on the bump for Tennessee and threw three hitless innings before the wheels fell off in the fourth. Heflin finished the game with five hits, three runs and two walks over 3.2 innings. McLaughlin earned the win after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings. Kirby Connell got the save after surrendering a run and striking out five over 3.0 innings of work.
“I wasn’t trying to do too much, I was just letting the defense play a little bit and it turned out being better my way than his way,” Connell said. “Honestly, I was just letting the defense play and not doing too much. Then in the ninth, it was a little breathtaking, going out there and the game was on the line. It was just going to come down to one pitch, and one pitch only and it just kinda worked out.”
Franco Aleman was great for Florida in his second start of the year. The junior twirled 5.0 innings of one-hit, two-run ball. Trey Van Der Weide earned the loss after giving up two runs on three hits over 3.0 innings of work.
Tennessee will look to complete the sweep of Florida tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.