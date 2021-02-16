Tennessee volleyball’s weekend series against Ole Miss has been rescheduled to Saturday and Sunday of this week as a precaution concerning the winter storm affecting a majority of the southeastern states.
The Lady Vols’ match, originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday, will be Tennessee’s second series of the spring season. Tennessee (6-4) looks to build off the momentum it created in a series sweep of No. 16 Missouri in the spring season opener, visiting an Ole Miss squad that has yet to win a game in the 2020-21 season.
Tennessee is 2-2 on the year as the visiting team and looks to extend a four game win streak, including two wins at Auburn to end the fall season.
The two matches will both begin at 1 p.m. ET. You can catch the Lady Vols on SEC Network +.