The Lady Vols narrowly missed an NCAA tournament bid, ending their 2020-21 season with a final record of 12-9. Tennessee finished fifth in the SEC and fell on the wrong end of the NCAA’s decision to cut the field from 64 to 48 teams for this unprecedented season.
Only three SEC schools (Kentucky, Missouri, and Florida) made the final cut, with Tennessee and Arkansas looking on from the outside of the bubble. Tennessee’s last appearance in the postseason tournament came in 2018, when it beat Colorado State before falling to Washington State in the second round in Eve Rackham-Watt’s first year as head coach.
The Lady Vols closed out the season on a three-game win streak and improved considerably throughout the season and the transition between the fall and spring schedules. Apart from 2018, Tennessee’s fifth place SEC finish is the programs best since 2011, when the Lady Vols were SEC champions.