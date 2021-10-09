Tennessee won in straight sets against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia to complete a weekend sweep of the Gamecocks.
After the two sides traded points at the beginning of set one, Tennessee was able to put together a 6-1 run to take a 9-4 lead forcing the Gamecocks to take their first timeout.
Out of the timeout South Carolina responded strongly and cut into the Tennessee lead. The Gamecocks were able to assemble a 3-0 run of their own to make the score 16-15 and force Tennessee to take a timeout to stop the bleeding.
After the timeout the Lady Vols came out firing with a 4-0 run to take control of the set with a 20-15 lead. Tennessee went in to close out the set, 25-22, with a Morghan Fingall kill.
Lily Felts and Breanna Runnels led the way on offense in the first set for Tennessee as they converted five kills each to tie for the match lead at the time.
The second set started off with both teams trading points with neither side able to establish a large lead. Then South Carolina was able to put together a 3-0 run to take a 14-11 lead forcing the Lady Vols to take their first timeout of the set.
Tennessee responded yet again to put together a run and take a 19-17 lead and grab control of the set. After a violation by South Carolina, Tennessee took the second set 25-20.
South Carolina was on a roll early in the third set with their foot on the gas to take a 5-1 lead. But Tennessee would not go away easily as they fought back to tie the set at seven each. The team continued to build on their momentum on their way to a dominating third set win 25-17.
The Lady Vols will be back in action on Friday in Athens, Ga. for an SEC showdown with Georgia.