Tennessee soccer will have to wait for its showdown with No. 2 North Carolina, following a positive COVID-19 test among the Volunteer’s Tier 1 personnel.
Ensuing contact tracing protocols led to the postponement of the match that was scheduled for Saturday, March 13.
Both programs are discussing a possible makeup date in the coming weeks before the end of the season deadline, April 17.
As of now, Tennessee is set to return to the pitch March 21, on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Vols look to stay hot and build off their four-game win streak, in which they have outscored opponents 18-1.