The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team won 6-2 against UNC Greensboro Friday evening, on the backs of Jordan Beck and Chad Dallas. After the victory, the Vols improved to 12-3 with a week before SEC play begins, while the Spartans dropped to 10-3 overall.
“The guys are looking forward to SEC play because it got taken away from us last year,” second baseman Max Ferguson said. “We still have some things that we want to do this weekend and with that midweek, so we are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow and continue to get better.”
The Vols brushed off the midweek struggles against Charlotte to turn in a six-run, 10 hit outing this Friday night. Jordan Beck had the biggest hit of the night, driving a 2-run double to left-center field. He finished the night with three RBIs. Pete Derkay and Ferguson both recorded two hits in four at-bats, with the latter driving in a run and scoring twice.
After three scoreless innings to start the game, Tennessee got on the board first with a two-run double off of the bat of Beck in the bottom of the fourth. The Vols continued to pile on in the fifth inning, after Connor Pavolony’s single drove in Ferguson, increasing Tennessee’s lead to 3-0.
“I think it’s a versatile offense,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “I think we got a little caught up in the awe of seeing how well these guys can hit balls all over the park, and that may be a bit of a complacent thought by me as the head coach and maybe even the rest of our staff. When these games start, everybody’s Friday night pitcher is good. It doesn’t matter what conference you are playing, everybody is good, so you have to be versatile.”
UNCG pressured Tennessee in the sixth inning. The Spartans’ Cory Rosier touched Dallas for his only run of the game, a one-out solo shot to straightaway center. Just two batters later, Pres Cavenaugh hit a solo home run of his own to right field, on Sean Hunley who came on in relief.
The Vols gained some insurance runs in the final third of the game, with Ferguson kicking it off with a solo homer to right-center field in the seventh. In the eighth inning, Beck hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Rucker. Two batters later, Evan Russell drove in Gilbert to cap the game’s scoring and eventually give the Vols a 6-2 victory.
Tennessee didn’t just fix its offense after their midweek debacle, but also its pitching. Dallas earned the start on the bump for the Vols after missing his last start with oblique soreness. In his return, he lasted 5.1 innings and scattered just one hit and one earned run, while allowing two walks compared to seven strikeouts.
“It was good to get back and compete in the game and compete for the guys who were behind me,” Dallas said. “My stuff felt really good and maybe towards the end, it might have gotten a little worse, but was still getting the job done. It just felt really good to compete.”
Hunley entered in the sixth inning and held the lead for Tennessee. Overall, he finished his day with two innings of work, allowing just one hit and a run, while punching out three Spartan batters. Redmond Walsh closed the game out for the Vols and was dominant. He pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless ball while striking out five batters.
UNCG starter Austin Koehn also turned in a nice day on the mound. He gave the Spartans six innings and surrendered four runs (three earned) while striking out three and did not give up a walk. Reliever Brandon Stephens gave up two runs and two hits in just 1.1 innings of work.
Game two of this weekend series will be at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Tennessee giving Will Heflin his third start of the season.