After a two-homer, five-RBI day from Drew Gilbert, the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers completed their weekend sweep of UNCG on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols improve to 14-3 overall after the 9-3 win, before the start of SEC play and the Spartans drop to 10-5 on the year.
“I think there has been a building up process, there is no question about that,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “For now, it is kind of a three-step thing for me. Sunday is time to enjoy and relax, especially after losing an hour of sleep. Monday is recovery and taking care of academics."
"Tuesday is East Tennessee State coming over to our stadium to play," Vitello continued. "And then we’ll worry about conference play after that. It is another weekend of baseball, and heck, in these times, any time we are on the field and the umpire says ‘play ball’, it’s a great thing.”
Gilbert brought the big bat for Tennessee this afternoon after finishing his day with two mammoth home runs, including a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth. Max Ferguson capped off his hot weekend with a three-hit ball game.
The second basemen went 6-11, including four extra-base hits, along with three RBI over the series. Connor Pavolony was the final Vol with a multi-hit performance, as he recorded two hits on four tries and crossed home plate twice.
UNCG struggled to get anything going on offense. The Spartans recorded just six hits and a walk throughout the game. They left four runners on base and struck out seven times.
Corey Rosier set up UNCG at the top of the order with two hits and an RBI. In the eight and nine holes, Zack Budzik and Daniel Cerda generated most of the offense with three hits, two runs, and an RBI combined.
Tennessee struck first, after UNCG committed a throwing error which allowed Luc Lipcius to score in the bottom of the second. The Spartans would answer in the third after Rosier singled up the middle to tie the game at one.
The Vols responded quickly as Gilbert hit his first home run of the day in the bottom of the third to regain a 2-1 lead for Tennessee.
“Just going off of my first three at-bats yesterday, I was trying to do way too much,” Gilbert said. “I kind of made a few adjustments and just loosened up and tried not to do too much and the approach in my last two at-bats yesterday translated to today.”
The Vols added on to their lead in the fourth inning, with a double off the bat of Pavolony and a sacrifice fly from Spence to increase their advantage to 4-1. The Spartans’ Cerda hit a scorching line drive back to where it came to keep them in the game and down by just two.
UNCG’s celebration didn’t last long after Ferguson drove in a run with a double to right-center field to increase the deficit to three.
In the top of the seventh, Budzik stole third and would eventually score, after a bad throw from Pavolony at home plate. With the game set at 5-3 Vols, Gilbert came to the plate in the eighth inning with the bases juiced and one out.
After falling behind 1-2 in the count, Gilbert launched a shot over the right-field wall to put the game out of reach with a grand slam. Tennessee would go on to win 9-3 after the late-game heroics.
Blade Tidwell started for Tennessee and dominated through six innings of work. The righty scattered four hits and two runs against six strikeouts over his time on the mound to earn the win. Sean Hunley entered in relief to close out the final three innings by allowing just two hits.
“I think a lot of it is just experience,” Tidwell said. “I am getting more and more comfortable each outing. I was more comfortable out there today than I was last weekend, honestly, but the results weren’t the same. I think it’s just experience and being out there with my teammates and seeing how I fit in with this team.”
UNCG’s starter Jared Mathewson struggled to the tune of three runs (two earned), four hits and four walks over just three innings of work. The Spartans’ bullpen combined for five innings and six runs over that time.
Tennessee will play in-state rival ETSU this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. This will be the Vols’ final game before conference play begins on Friday.