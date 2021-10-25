Tennessee basketball missed out on another five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class Monday.
Dillon Mitchell, a five-star small forward out of Monteverde Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Texas over Florida State and Tennessee on Instagram.
Mitchell is the No. 18 prospect in the country according to ESPN – As well as the No. 6 small forward in the class of 2022.
Following a commitment from four-star point guard B.J. Edwards from Knoxville Catholic high school earlier this year, the Vols struck out on two top targets in Jalen Hood-Schifano – who committed to Indiana – and Julian Phillips – who committed to LSU.
Mitchell visited Tennessee in July, and is described as having electric athleticism at 6-foot-7.
Texas and head coach Chris Beard had been regarded as favorites for the elite small forward since his official visit a few weeks ago.