Forward Jaida Thomas will not return for Tennessee soccer in the 2023 season due to a leg injury. The news was confirmed to The Daily Beacon by a Tennessee Athletics spokesperson.
After beginning her season late due to injury, Thomas appeared in just two games for Tennessee and scored once.
Thomas led Tennessee in goals last season, scoring 13 times. She has 39 career goals in her four seasons of play with the Lady Vols, which is just four short of Kylie Rossi’s program record of 43.
In the three games since Thomas has been out, the Lady Vols have scored six goals, which is a significant reduction in offensive performance. In her absence, other players will need to create goals for the team.
Coming off an All-SEC first team performance a year ago, Thomas was going to be an integral part of the success of Tennessee. Without her being available, the Lady Vols will need to look elsewhere.
One player who could make an impact is freshman forward Kate Runyon. Runyon has one goal so far this season and could use the opportunity to grow.
“Our depth is a massive strength for us, and Kate is a perfect example of that,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “She has continued to get better every time she steps on the field. We have confidence in her to step up and help us win games.”
Kameron Simmonds has scored six goals for the Lady Vols on the season, leading the team. Simmonds has moved into a more central role to help replace Thomas in the attack. Her upcoming absence to play for Jamaica creates more uncertainty for the Tennessee attack.
“It’s a great opportunity for her to continue to represent her country on an international stage and help Jamaica qualify for the Olympics,” Kirt said. “We’re excited for her to get there and help her team. We’re going to miss her and welcome her back when she gets back.”
