The Lady Vols will make up one of their postponed contests from earlier in the year. Tennessee’s series against Mississippi State, originally scheduled for the week of April 9-11, will now take place as a midweek doubleheader on Wednesday, May 5th.
The Bulldogs won their first and only game of SEC play last Saturday against Texas A&M by a score of 8-1. Tennessee will look to take advantage of a MSU squad that can't seem to get anything going at this point in the season.
The games are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST. Both will be streamed on SEC Network+.