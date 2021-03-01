The No. 18 Tennessee baseball team’s matchup against Dayton on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium has been canceled after Dayton announced on Monday that they have decided to pull out.
At the moment, no makeup date had been given, however, the Vols are looking for a team to replace Dayton on Wednesday. It is also unknown why Dayton pulled out of the midweek contest.
Tennessee is coming off of a four-game weekend split against Indiana State. The Vols won the opener but lost Saturday’s doubleheader. They bounced back in the series finale to settle for the split.
The Flyers are just 1-5 so far this season. They were swept by South Carolina and then lost their series, 2-1, against Campbell.
If the Vols do not find an opponent for this week, then their next time on the diamond will be against Georgia State (3-6) between March 5-7.