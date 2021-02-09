After a shakeup in the schedule due to positive COVID-19 tests at Florida, Tennessee will return to the hardwood Wednesday night when they host Georgia to Thompson-Boling Arena.
It’s been an up-and-down third season for Bulldogs’ coach Tom Crean. Georgia opened the season 7-0 in non conference play before losing its first four SEC games, giving up 90 plus points in three of the games.
Since then, the Bulldogs have steadied the ship, including three straight wins to pull Georgia’s record to 12-6 (5-6 SEC).
“I think they've done a really great job of getting out in transition and playing,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “They get ball screens in different actions. They'll play some zone. They play man-to-man, but they'll also go to their 2-3 zone that they have and mix it up that way. I think it's like most teams. As the season goes on, coaches and players get to know each other better and are starting to figure out what might work and what might not work. I think they've won three in a row now and they're playing as well as anybody in our league."
The Bulldogs run an up tempo game, ranking third in the SEC in tempo. The stats back it up with a Georgia team that ranks fifth in the league with 77.7 points per game but just ninth in offensive rating.
Running the Bulldogs’ up tempo offense is sophomore Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 point guard wants to attack downhill and leads the SEC in assists with 7.6 per game. Wheeler also averages a team high 13.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 turnovers per game.
"Impressive point guard play, a great deal,” Barnes said. “Speed, quickness, they play hard and rebound the ball well. Offensively, they can put numbers up on you. I think Tom (Crean) again will look to attack certain situations with what he sees and thinks he can take advantage of. Transition game is a huge part of what we have to deal with against Georgia, but also, every night you have to deal with that. They're very efficient when they get out into transition.”
On the defensive end, Georgia has struggled giving up 75.1 points per game, good for 12th in the SEC. That number gets even worse when you remove the Bulldogs’ 7-0 start against weak out of conference opponents.
In SEC play, the Bulldogs are giving up 81.7 points per game, including five games giving up 85 or more points.
Behind Wheeler, Georgia is balanced in its scoring, much like Tennessee, with six players averaging between 12.5 and 9.2 points per game.
Sophomore Toumani Camara is second on the Bulldogs in scoring with 12.5 points per game while leading the team with 7.2 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-8 Belgium native is a great athlete and one of the best defenders on Georgia.
Freshman K.D. Johnson missed the first 10 games of the season while he waited for eligibility approval from the NCAA. Sine becoming eligible, Johnson has been a huge asset for the Bulldogs, especially on the offensive end.
The Atlanta, Georgia native is averaging 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Johnson is also the Bulldogs’ best three point shooter, hitting 45% of his triples.
While Johnson is the most effective three-point shooter, Justin Kier and P.J. Horne both make them at a high enough rate that the Vols will have to respect them from deep.
Tipoff from Thompson Boling Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.