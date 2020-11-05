A shortened conference-only regular season is set for a grand finale when the Lady Vols take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Friday night in Knoxville.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium and the Lady Vols will look to improve to 3-1 at home and secure an SEC East division title.
Tennessee (3-3-1) looks to build off a strong 2-1 win last week in Gainesville. Sophomore midfielder Claudia Dipasupil shined with a beautiful long range goal coming in the first half before serving up the game winning assist on a corner kick in the second half.
Redshirt freshman forward Jaida Thomas scored an SEC leading, third game-winning goal for the Lady Vols who improved to 3-1 in games decided by one goal.
South Carolina (6-1) has dominated opponents this year, out scoring them 15 to six in their seven contests earning them a top ten spot in national polls. The Gamecocks have won their last six in a row after dropping their opening match to Georgia 1-0 back in September.
The traditionally strong South Carolina squad has not dropped a match to Tennessee since 2012 as they look to fend off a young and hungry Tennessee squad.
The winner of this match will win the SEC East along with securing one of the top two seeds in the postseason conference tournament set to take place Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama.