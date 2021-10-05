The Tennessee’s men’s golf team began its fall season on Monday at the Blessings College Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
After the first round of play, the Vols are tied for fourth as they shot even par for the day. They barely trail second place team Ole Miss, as the Rebels shot 3-under on the day, and third place team Illinois. The Fighting Illini shot 2-under on the day.
On the individual side, senior Spencer Cross and redshirt senior Tyler Johnson, carded the best scores in the first round for the Big Orange.
The Vols’ top finisher this past spring in four of the eight tournaments, Cross shot 1-under on Monday and Johnson, who made his second appearance in the Vols’ lineup, also scored 1-under on the day.
The two are tied for 10th place heading into round two on Tuesday, only trailing second place by two strokes and the overall lead by four strokes.
Jake Hall was not too far behind his fellow teammates on the scorecard, as he shot even on the day, which gave him a tie for 16th place after round one. Hall sunk three birdies and pocketed an eagle over the course of the round on Monday.
Redshirt senior Hunter Walcott tallied the final counting score for the Volunteers, as he finished the day tied for 26th with a score of 2-over par. At last season's Blessings Invitational, Walcott performed at a high level shooting a three round total of 4-under par and finished tied for second place.
Rounding out the day for Tennessee was redshirt sophomore Bryce Lewis, as he put together a 4-over par day, which put him tied for 38th.
Round two of the Blessings College Invitational will begin on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.