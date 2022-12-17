The No. 6 Vols fell to No. 9 Arizona, 75-70, in a battle between two top-10 teams despite 21 points from Zakai Zeigler and 18 from Olivier Nkamhoua.
In a textbook matchup of Arizona's No. 1 offense versus Tennessee's No. 1 defense, it was all offense early on from both teams, and it was fun.
The top-10 matchup started fast after a 4-4 start from the Vols and a 4-7 start from the Wildcats — all within the first 1:40. Tennessee led 10-7, but a Uros Plavsic technical foul sparked a 6-0 run from Arizona.
Zeigler ended the drought for the Vols with a three ball to tie things at 13, and the Tennessee offense kicked it back into gear to jump out to a 29-22 lead. However, following a string of touchy foul calls, Arizona produced a 7-0 run — all on free throws.
Once again, Zeigler ended the run, this time by finishing a fast break with a floater.
The first half was a back and forth battle of fun basketball, and the Vols found themselves locked in a tie with the Wildcats.
Tennessee's offense came out of the break stale while Arizona's did not. The story of the game became who on the Vols' defense can stop the big man duo of Oumar Ballo and Azoulas Tubelis. The pair combined for 37 points and 17 rebounds.
As the fouls for Tennessee's bigs piled up, so did the damage of Ballo and Tubelis.
Through the first 25 minutes of action, Jonas Aidoo and Plavsic had three fouls, and Tobe Awaka had four.
Whether or not the calls were questionable or not, it still affected the Vols ability to defend. Despite that, Tennessee was able to keep things close for much of the half.
However, Arizona had looked like it was running away with the game. Tennessee simply wasn't hitting shots and Arizona had capped off a 7-0 run with a three-point dagger from Courtney Ramey with 7:24 left in the game. The Vols trailed by 10.
Everything changed when Kerr Kriisa was called for a technical foul following the shot. Zeigler hit both free throws and Vescovi followed with a reverse layup, sparking a 10-2 run and suddenly Tennessee was back within a point.
Unfortunately for the Vols, they were unable to recapture the lead after Plavsic turned the ball over on a potential go-ahead possession. Tennessee was forced into playing the free throw game until time expired.
It was the Vols first real road test, and they fared well despite a hostile atmosphere and a loss. The matchup still got them prepared for SEC environments, which is coming very soon.
The Vols will head home for a contest against Austin Peay on Wednesday before taking a week off to prepare for Ole Miss on Dec. 28.
