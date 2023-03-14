No. 2 Tennessee took care of business on Tuesday, defeating Lipscomb 10-0 in the Vols’ final game before SEC play.
It was pitching by committee for the Vols on Tuesday as they used seven pitchers to shut out Lipscomb. Zander Sechrist got the start for Tennessee, giving three hits and getting three strikeouts in two innings of work.
Zach Joyce came on after Sechrist, giving up a couple of hits in 1.1 innings pitched. Aaron Combs, Jacob Bimbi, Jake Fitzgibbons, AJ Russell and Hollis Fanning combined for 5.2 innings of hitless baseball.
Combs got credited with the win on Tuesday.
Tennessee couldn’t get anything going in the first offensively but the Vols got rolling in the second. Hunter Ensley hit his first career home run into the left field porch, scoring two.
Kavares Tears continued his hot streak, hitting a double in the second that was 108 MPH off the bat. Maui Ahuna hit a three-run shot to opposite field to give the Vols a 5-0 lead going into the third.
Ahuna picked up his fourth RBI of the day in the fourth inning when he hit in Cal Stark to put Tennessee up 6-0.
Freshman Dylan Dreiling hit his third home run of the season in the fifth, tacking two more runs onto the lead.
Jared Dickey and Griffin Merritt doubled in the sixth inning to drive in two more runs and cap off a fairly quiet night for the Vols.
