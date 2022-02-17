The Vols broke many school records on the second day of the SEC Swim and Dive Championships, and three freshman swimmers went home with gold medals. The Vols and Lady Vols teams walked away with eight medals total.
Tennessee’s swim and dive team had 21 athletes advance to the finals on the second day. In addition to the eight medals, Tennessee posted 11 top-10 times in program history in one day.
Freshman Jordan Crooks from George Town, Cayman Islands, broke three school records today in an incredible performance in all of his events. Crooks set the record with his performance in the 50 freestyle three separate times, swimming a nation-best time of 18.53 in the event.
Crooks is the first Tennessee SEC Champion in this event since 1996. His time makes him the fifth fastest freshman ever, and the fifth fastest performer ever.
“Jordan Crooks led off our relay in another best time and continued his progress through the individual 50 which was a program record and another step in his learning process,” Tennessee associate head coach Rich Murphy said. “His pursuit and absorption of feedback is exceptional and his humility is something we really appreciate.”
During prelims earlier in the day, Lady Vols’ Julia Mrozinski and Kristen Sage swam the top two times, setting themselves up for success during the finals. Both Lady Vols medaled in the 500 freestyle.
Mrozinski broke the program record with a time of 4:35.95, earning her silver. Kristen Stege took bronze in the event with a time of 4:38.50.
“She really competed in the event in her comfort zone,” Tennessee associate head coach Ashley Jahn said. “She likes to be out and she did it in the right way against a really competitive field. She is a great competitor and it was just an awesome performance.”
Freshman Ellen Walshe took the gold in the 200 IM and made program history with her top time of 1:52.97.
The Lady Vols took the silver medal in the 200 free relay with their time of 1:27.39, marking the 11th-consecutive season that Tennessee has medaled in this event. Their time ranked eighth in UT program history.
The Vols placed second in the 200 Free Relay. This swim is the second fastest time in program history with a time of 1:16.48. Crooks broke his own school record time with an 18.72.
The Lady Vols won both the silver and bronze medals in the 50 free. AJ Kutsch (silver) and Jasmine Rumley (bronze) posted the third and fourth fastest times in program history, with times of 21.60 and 21.81, respectively.
Kutch’s time moved her into third all time in the record books, and Rumley’s time placed her fourth on the records. Mona McSharry placed 11th in this event.
In his first ever event, Joaquin Vargas finished 11th in the men’s 300 free with a time of 4:17.54. That time ranked him seventh in Tennessee’s history in the event.
With three days of competition left at Allan Jones, Tennessee is eager to build off its success from the first two days of the Championships.
“They did a phenomenal job this morning so that they would have opportunities to get on the podium tonight,” Jahn said. “It was a lot of support and excitement. This team is on a mission and it is really exciting to see.