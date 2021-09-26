The Tennessee men’s tennis team wrapped up competition at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals on Sunday at Barksdale Stadium.
The day was headlined by Shunsuke Mitsui as he had advanced all the way to the quarterfinals after Saturday.
He came out strong in his quarterfinal match, demolishing Vanderbilt's Jeremie Casabon, winning all but one set 6-1, 6-0. His win would send him to the semifinals where his singles main draw run would come to an end.
Mitsui faced off against Gabriel Diallo of Kentucky in the semifinal matchup. The first set was neck and neck until Diallo warded off Mitsui in the tiebreaker, 7-6(4), then Diallo put the nail in the coffin winning the second set convincingly, 6-1.
On the weekend, the freshman from Japan tallied five singles wins, adding to his total singles victories as a Vol to six. At one point, Mitsui had won a total of five consecutive games, before losing in his semifinal matchup.
Mitsui also finished up competition on the doubles court with partner Angel Diaz. They began the day defeating Kentucky's Alex LeBlanc and Ying-Ze Chen, 8-7 (4) in the doubles semifinals consolation draw. Their final match of the day was a victory, as they took down Chattanooga’s duo of Jacob Marshal and Ryan Mudre, 5-1.
Tennessee’s next slate of matches in this fall 2021 campaign is the Lubbock Future in Lubbock, Texas, which runs from Sept. 25-Oct. 2.