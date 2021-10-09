The Tennessee softball team took down Lee University 23-6 (8 Inn.) Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Vols came out swinging in the first inning, scoring four runs including a two-run home run from graduate student Ivy Davis. Davis would go on to record another home run in the third inning.
Heading into that third inning, Tennessee led 6-0 and had not allowed a single hit. Lee changed things in a big way, recording four hits and two home runs and brought the game to a score of 6-5.
From there, the Lady Vols broke away with a nine-run fourth inning that put things out of reach for the Flames.
Ryleigh White and and Bailey McCachren also appeared in the pitcher’s circle for Tennessee and only allowed two hits and one run the rest of the game between them.
Tennessee has now won all three fall ball games this season and will next play against Carson-Newman at home Saturday Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m. EST.