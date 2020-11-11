Tennessee announced its seating plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 men’s and women’s basketball season, Thursday. Thompson-Boling arena will be at a capacity of 18 percent for the upcoming season which will see approximately 4,000 fans in the arena on game day.
Fans will be placed in seating pods that will have six feet of physical distance between them. In the arena, there will also be a 12-foot buffer zone encircling essential game day personnel that will be located on or around the playing floor.
Face coverings will also be required for fans and game day staff and must remain in place at all times unless someone is actively eating or drinking. These requirements fall in line with state and local government social distancing guidelines for public gatherings. Southeastern Conference guidelines will also be met with the current seating plan in place.
Tickets for the upcoming Vols and Lady Vols season will be distributed in part as season tickets, but priority will be given based on Tennessee Fund annual gift amounts and rank order of current basketball season ticket holders. The number of season tickets will be much lower for the upcoming season to accommodate for other donors. The university will also be allocating significantly fewer tickets for internal use. Visiting teams will be allotted 80 tickets per game.
“Despite having gone through a similar process for football earlier this fall, the reality that we will be unable to welcome all of our ticket holders into Thompson-Boling Arena this basketball season remains saddening,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “There's no easy way to adjust to the circumstances we find ourselves in. But we've been thoughtful and deliberate in attempting to offer attendance opportunities to as many of our season-ticket holders as possible while also maintaining the safest arena environment possible.”
Students have been assigned sections 128-130 on game day for Vols basketball and section 129 for Lady Vols basketball. The University of Tennessee Knoxville Office of Student Life will be overseeing the ticket allocation for those sections and the social distancing measures in place for those sections. The student ticket request process will remain the same for the upcoming season with students being able to request tickets through the student ticket portal at BigOrangeTix.edu.
Tennessee men’s basketball schedule is still mostly unset for the upcoming season but one game the Vols do know is on their schedule is a game against Kansas in the Big12/SEC challenge. The Jayhawks will visit Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 30.
"We wish they could get the full experience of Thompson-Boling arena.” Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes said. “I think when a team like that (Kansas) comes in, I don't think there's any better arena in the country. I think anytime you go out, you have the chance to do something for your program one way or the other. We want to be in those games. We want to play one of the best schedules in the country.”
The meeting with Kansa will be the third straight year the two teams have faced. Kansas won both matchups tight, including an overtime win during the 2018-19 season.