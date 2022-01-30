Volunteer swim and dive concluded its final home meet of the season against Carson-Newman University with a dual meet sweep on Saturday. The meet marked the last time the Vols will compete in the Allan Jones Aquatic Center until the SEC Championships.
The No. 6 ranked Lady Vols and the No. 16 Vols together posted five top-10 times in program history, while clenching 29 new personal records during Saturday’s meet.
Associate head coach Ashley Jahn spoke highly of the Vols efforts on Senior Day.
"This was a great meet today, and on Senior Day, we always want to honor our seniors and their effort," Jahn said. "One way the team is always able to do that is by their own preparation and competition. Everybody did a great job of preparing for their swims but not losing touch with competing for the seniors.
In the freestyle races, Kate McCarville made a time of 16:31.42 in a 1650 free exhibition, and posted the ninth-ranked Lady Vol record with a 100 free split time of 9:49.72. Elle Caldow also broke onto the record board with her time for the 200 free, giving her the No. 10 spot with a time of 1:45.70. Summer Smith’s time of 4:10.64 moved her previous spot up by one, placing her at No. 9 in the records.
The Vols’ associate head coach Rich Murphy believed the atmosphere among the athletes as they suported their seniors had a noticeable impact.
"We had a great performance throughout the meet, and our team really brought the emotional and physical energy while honoring the seniors and their efforts," Murphy said. “Across the board, we competed with the kind of competitive swagger that we want to have at SEC's.”
Tennessee’s underclassmen impressed in their final meet of the regular season. Joey Tepper shattered his personal record in the mile by more than 30 seconds, posting the top time of 15:00.33. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Jordan Crooks finished first in the 200 free at 1:35.04.
"From our younger guys, Joey Tepper was outstanding,” Murphy said. “He continued his meteoric rise. He moved into the record books today. He is a guy who really puts in the work, and it's really rewarding to see him succeed. Jordan Crooks was very strong. He was knocking on the door of top-10 times in the 200 free and 100 fly, which are events he doesn't typically do in dual meets."
Looking ahead, the Vols will compete in the SEC championship Feb. 15- 19. The Lady Vols enter the Championship ranked No. 6 in the nation and first in the SEC. The men's swim and dive team enters the competition ranked 16th.
“We set ourselves up for an SEC championship team that will compete in our home pool in a few weeks,” Jahn said. “That effort is going to be a whole team effort, whether someone is on the scoring roster for SECs or if they are in a supporting role. It's going to be a team effort to win an SEC Championship, and we took a big step forward today."