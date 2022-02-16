The Tennessee swim and dive team will compete in its last home meet of the season at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center from Feb. 15-19 in the 2022 SEC Championships.
The College Swimming Coaches Association of America released its updated rankings prior to the meet, and the Vols are ranked No. 17 in the nation behind fellow SEC schools Florida, Georgia and Missouri. The Lady Vols are ranked No. 3 in the country and are at the top of the SEC.
In 2021, the Florida Gators took home the title for the men’s division, marking their ninth-consecutive win in the championships, while the Kentucky Wildcats took the title for the women’s. Tennessee looks to make some noise in the tournament.
One Lady Vol to look out for this upcoming week is Mona McSharry, who currently holds the top time in the women’s 50 breast and 100 breast. For the 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 fly, Lady Vol Ellen Walshe holds the top SEC times. Walshe also holds the top time in the 200 IM.
Another athlete to watch for is Jordan Crooks on the men’s team. Crooks has top-10 times in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back and the 50 fly. The freshman has received the Freshman of the Week award by the SEC twice this season and holds three top-10 times in Tennessee’s history — two individuals in the 50 free and 100 free, as well as one in the 400 free relay.
Senior Michael Houlie currently sits at fifth in the SEC for both the 50 breaststroke and the 100 breaststroke. Houlie has accrued five All-American honors in his time at Tennessee, and he represented South Africa in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Houlie holds top-10 UT records in two individual races and four relays.
Each day of the competition is broken up by preliminaries in the morning and finals at 5:30 p.m. EST each day.
Day one brings the women’s 1-meter and the men’s 3-meter events in the morning, followed by the finals for those events, with the addition of the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay. On the first day of competition, the finals will begin at 4:20 p.m. EST.
Looking at day two, the athletes will swim the 500 free, 200 individual medley (IM), 50 free and the men’s 1-meter in prelims. The finals for those events will take place later in the day, plus the 200 free relay.
On the third day of the competition the 400 IM, 100 fly and the 200 free will happen in the morning. The women’s 3-meter platforms will compete in the afternoon, followed by the finals for all the events later on in the day.
The events for the fourth day of the Swim and Dive Championships are the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breaststroke and men’s platform, with the finals in those events later on, as well as the finals for the 400 medley relay.
The final day of the SEC Championships will have prelims for the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breaststroke, women’s platform and the 1650 free. The finals for those events with the addition of the 400 free relay will be the last events of the 2022 SEC Swim and Dive Championships.