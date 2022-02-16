Day one of the SEC Swim and Dive Championships brought success for the Tennessee swim and dive team.
The Vols and Lady Vols combined to take home four medals on day one of the 2022 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville.
The Lady Vols secured the gold medal in the women’s 800 yard freestyle relay with a record breaking time of 6:56.81. This time broke the record for the fastest time in the nation this year.
Lady Vols took home silver in the women’s 200 medley relay with a time of 1:34.63. Their time was the fifth-fastest time in the country for the event, and the relay team posted the second fastest time in Tennessee’s history. Alabama took home the gold for its swim of the relay with a time of 1:33.94.
The Volunteers placed third in the men’s 200 yard medley relay. They scored a time of 1:23.35 — the fourth-fastest time in the nation this year which also ranks third in UT history.
Florida took first and second place in the event, setting the record for the fastest time in the country this year, and in second was Alabama which recorded the second fastest time in the nation this year.
In the men’s 3 meter diving prelims, sophomore Bryden Hattie took fifth place. During the finals for this event, Hattie won the bronze medal with a score of 414.00.
Lady Vol Grace Cable finished at the seventh spot in the women’s 1 meter diving in the prelims, scoring a 288.45. Cable finished fifth place overall with her score of 290.65 for the women’s 1 meter finals.
Tennessee’s associate head coach Ashley Jahn was proud of the way her team competed in the event.
“We had two really great relays tonight,” Jahn said. “I'm really proud of that 200 medley relay getting us started off on the speed events. Second in this conference is a great honor, Alabama put up a great fight. That’s a phenomenal relay, and we look forward to contesting that again at NCAAs.”
Freshman Ellen Walshe was the common factor of the success between the two relay squads in the women’s relays. Walshe represented team Ireland in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and she has continued to break numerous records at UT. The Fly/IM swimmer from Dublin, Ireland, has succeeded tremendously in her first year as a Lady Vol.
The Lady Vols’ Tjasa Pintar — one of the swimmers on Tennessee’s relay team that won first place in the women’s 800 freestyle relay — believed the success on the first day of competition was due to the relationship between the team.
“It was really great, we had really good team energy from the beginning,” Pintar said. “It is awesome to have SECs at home. We have a good team, and we are really deep, so just really excited. We knew we could do really well, and we just stayed together, we competed, and it was definitely a team effort. I am glad for all of us.”
The Vols and Lady Vols will be back at Allan Jones Wednesday for the second day of the 2022 SEC Swim and Dive Championships.