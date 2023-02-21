Last week in College Station, Texas, the Tennessee men’s and women’s swim and dive teams participated in the SEC Championships. The men’s team finished third behind Auburn and Florida with 1035.5 points, and the women’s team finished in second behind Florida with 950.5 points.
The two teams won a combined 26 medals. The women brought in 14 of the medals, and the men brought in 12. The count also included nine golds.
One of the highlights included a gold medal win for the Vols in the 400m relay for the men’s team. UT swimmers Gui Caribe, Björn Kammann, Aleksey Tarasenko and Jordan Crooks ran a 2:46.25 to place at the top of the podium.
Another gold medal performance came from diver Bryden Hattie, who scored an impressive 457.10. It was his second career gold medal. The four-time conference diver of the week is also an SEC for the third time. He won diver of the week.
Crooks had a phenomenal week in College Station. The 11-time conference medal winner won swimmer of the week.
Hattie and Crooks both split the Commissioner’s trophy along with freshman Texas A&M swimmer, Baylor Nelson.
Tennessee will host its next meet from Feb. 24-25 in the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.
