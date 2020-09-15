The Southeastern Conference announced new plans and formatting for the SEC’s men’s and women’s COVID-19-altered swimming and diving season on Tuesday.
While the schedule has not been announced yet, the SEC established that the season will begin no earlier than Oct. 1 and conclude no later than Jan. 25, 2021. Regionalized competition will be permitted with both teams abiding by SEC Medical Guidance Task Force Requirements for COVID-19 Management.
Contests will be held as a dual-meet format in order to limit the total amount of participants. The SEC is looking for alternate strategies that would allow more than two teams at a meet while still ensuring proper distancing. Each school will use their own discretion to determine the number of events.
Student-athletes who choose to opt out of the 2020-21 season because of health or concerns about COVID-19 will still have their scholarships honored by their university.
The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force will continue to meet to discuss policies and procedures for student-athletes to safely return to their seasons.