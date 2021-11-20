The Tennessee swim team's underclassmen impressed on a tough second day of the Tennessee Invitational Meet at Allen Jones Aquatic Center.
Olympians Mona McSharry and Ellen Walshe both recorded some of the top performances in school history on Friday.
McSharry boosted her school-record time in the 100-yard breaststroke in her first-place finish, finishing with a time of 57.46. Her record time was enough to qualify her for this year’s NCAA Championships.
“It’s really exciting to have her for another two years,” associate head coach Ashley Jahn said. “Mona is a delight to have on the team, she’s a delight to coach, she’s an awesome teammate and certainly challenges everybody on the team. She’s taken a lot away from the last year and then her experiences at the Olympics and she’s certainly using them to get better this year.”
Walshe continued an impressive weekend in the 100-yard butterfly, posting the second-best time in school history with a time of 50.24. Her time is also the fastest in the nation at this point.
“Ellen is doing a great job, she is broadening out her scope of all of the different events that she can do.” Jahn said. “She showed some of her versatility in the 400 IM this morning and her 100-fly tonight, which places her really high on our top-10 board and then leading off in one of our 800 free relays in a time that is going to help make the team better. She is showing a lot of her versatility and we’re excited to have her as a Lady Vol.”
Another underclassmen standout from Friday’s meet was freshman Josephine Fuller. Fuller finished third in the 100-yard back stroke and posted a time of 52.15. Her performance ranks sixth all-time in the program’s record books.
Freshmen Julia Mrozinski and Brooklyn Douthwright finished first and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 1:44.83 and 1:46.54, respectively.
The Lady Vols also produced strong performances out of its relay teams. The 200-yard medley relay team recorded the program’s 10th best time of 1:35.89. The team included Fuller, McSharry, Walshe and Anna-Julia Kutsch, and qualified for the NCAA meet.
The Lady Vols also finished second and third in the 800-yard freestyle relay. The relay team of Mrozinski, Douthwright, Stotler and Rothrock posted a time of 7:07.02, and the team of Walshe,Smith, McCarville and Yager finished with a time of. 7:09.3.
The Lady Vols came out of day two with strong performances led by their underclassmen and will hope to continue the momentum heading into day three and the remainder of the season.