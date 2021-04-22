The Tennessee women’s basketball team is adding Alexus Dye to its backcourt, head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Thursday.
Dye, a 6-foot-0 forward, comes to Tennessee after an impressive senior season at Troy, where she was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
The Birmingham, Alabama native averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game in 28 games for Troy. She led the NCAA in double-doubles (23) and was second in total rebounds (352). Dye shot 49.5% from the field and 73.7% from the free-throw line, and for her efforts, she was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference First-Team.
Against Power-5/SEC opponents in 2020-21, Dye averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds per game. She totaled a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in Troy’s 84-80 loss to the No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament First Round. Additionally, Dye scored 20 points and grabbed 11 boards against Mississippi State.
Dye will graduate in May 2021 and will use her last year of eligibility at UT, after student-athletes were granted an additional year as part of the NCAA's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be just the fifth graduate transfer in Lady Vols’ history.
Dye should give the Lady Vols a nice pair alongside Rae Burrell, and help shore up a Tennessee backcourt that lost Rennia Davis to the WNBA Draft.
The Lady Vols continue to stay active this offseason, with Dye’s addition coming almost a week after former Eastern Kentucky head coach Samantha Williams joined the Lady Vols’ coaching staff.
Among the coaching changes were the departures of long-time Harper assistant coach Jennifer Sullivan, who was hired as the head coach of Florida Atlantic, and second-year assistant Lacey Goldwire, who left to pursue other opportunities.