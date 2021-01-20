Although students have been away from campus for nearly two months, that hasn’t stopped Tennessee athletics from rolling on, with football season ending and basketball season beginning.
Monday, Tennessee fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt with cause and director of athletics Phillip Fulmer resigned, leaving massive leadership holes in the athletic department.
Pruitt was fired near the end of Tennessee’s internal investigation in recruiting violations. Chancellor Donde Plowman stated that there were multiple Level I and Level II NCAA violations, leading to Pruitt and nine of his staff members being fired.
Tennessee will now turn its attention to hiring a new athletic director who will then hire the new football coach. UT’s administration will need to look to move quick in order to find a coach before spring practice.
Former Tennessee linebacker and veteran SEC defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the acting head coach. Fulmer will continue his role his role as director of athletics until a predecessor is named.
On the hardwood, both the Vols and Lady Vols have jumped out to strong starts, each earning top 25 rankings despite dealing with COVID-19 shutdowns.
The sixth-ranked Vols are off to a 10-1 start paced by balance scoring from a backcourt that goes five deep. Freshman guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson are starting to get in a rhythm as the Vols’ try to get the former five-stars to play their best basketball down the stretch.
"The reality is, if those freshmen had the opportunity over the summer to train, be here earlier and get in shape, our rotation now has the chance to shape itself as early as July,” Vols’ assistant coach Desmond Oliver said. “They can be ending the game for us and also playing 35 minutes a night, and the same can be said with the freshman. We got seven starters on our roster, and our guys shouldn't get caught up on who starts the game, but focusing on when they are in there and getting wins."
Tennessee currently holds a 4-1 SEC record entering Tuesday night’s matchup at Florida. The Vols lone loss came at home to now No. 18 Alabama. Through three weeks of conference play the Crimson Tide appear to be the Vols’ stiffest competition in winning their second SEC title in four seasons.
The Lady Vols have shown signs of growth in head coach Kellie Harper’s second season. The Lady Vols currently hold a 9-2 record entering Thursday night’s showdown with arch rival Connecticut.
Highlighting Tennessee’s early season is a pair of ranked wins over Indiana and Arkansas. The Arkansas win came right after Tennessee returned from a two week COVID-19 pause, an impressive showing that demonstrates this team’s potential.
“I think (the win) says that we've got a talented team,” Harper said. “We can win games. I think it also shows quite a bit of resilience and focus. Our team was ready to play. They have been ready to play. I think people can see that. If you watched that game, I think you can see that our players were excited to be out there.”
The Lady Vols had also seemed to turn a corner in beating teams they are favored against, with their first loss coming to a strong West Virginia program. However, the loss at home to Georgia was a step back after the Lady Vols entered the top 25.
Still, the 3-1 SEC record has the Lady Vols near the top of the standings with a strong chance to finish in the top four of the league. Tennessee’s growth is in no small part due to the growth of Rae Burrell. The junior guard has become a reliable scorer for Tennessee, helping take the pressure off of All American Rennia Davis.
Burrell leads the Lady Vols with 16.7 points per game with Davis not far behind, tallying 13.5 points per contest.
While their seasons haven’t begun, the SEC has approved plans to play a normal baseball and softball schedule in 2021. Tony Vitello and Ralph and Karen Weekly’s teams will look to return to the NCAA Tournament when their seasons begin next month.