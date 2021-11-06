LEXINGTON, Ky. – It seems Tennessee football never read the story of the tortoise and the hare before Saturday night’s border battle against No. 18 Kentucky. The Vols’ 45-42 win over the Wildcats dissented from the old children’s tale – slow and steady does not always win the race.
Tennessee hasn’t abandoned its “play fast” attitude this season – the Vols have lived and died at the mercy of their own pace. Though not always an indicator of how fast a team plays, the Big Orange entered Saturday’s matchup against Kentucky ranking second to last in the country in average time of possession – totaling just 25 minutes and 17 seconds of offense per game.
The Vols’ time of possession statistic against Kentucky flew far beneath that line. The Vols offense saw the field for 13 minutes and 52 seconds of game time Saturday.
“They had extended long drives, we scored extremely quickly,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s just really unique how the game unfolded.”
That’s more of a compliment to the Vols’ offense though – Tennessee struggled defensively for a majority of the game. The Wildcats were able to dominate the pace of play in the first half especially, scoring three touchdowns in 24 minutes and 6 seconds of play.
The Vols stuck around by playing quick and efficient. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had one of his best games as a Vol since transferring from Virginia Tech, throwing for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns – 3 of which came in the first half.
Hooker finished with a passer rating of just over 273, his best of the season.
One of Hooker’s most important drives of the game came at the end of the first half with the game tied at 21. The calm, collected quarterback led the Vols on a four play, 35-yard drive that ended in a 43-yard field goal from kicker Chase McGrath. The drive started with 16 seconds on the clock.
“My thought was, ‘let’s be efficient, move the ball down field, get some quick hits and get out of bounds.” Hooker said. “We gave the field goal team a chance.”
“Coach Heupel has all the confidence in us. Hats off to my linemen for giving me great time in the pocket.”
Senior cornerback Alontae Taylor turned the tide of the game in the third quarter, handing Tennessee the first two-score lead of the night when he jumped Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’ checkdown and took it the distance for a pick-six. The Vols leaped ahead 38-28 and protected their lead throughout the rest of the night.
“We knew No. 1 was their go-to guy. I just made sure to give the quarterback a read that I was going to take the tight end vertical, make the flat seem wide-open,” Taylor said. “Just baited him into that, and as soon as I saw his shoulders turn I drove on it because I knew that was my responsibility.”
“Coach Banks just made a really good call at the right time.”
Taylor and the rest of the Tennessee defense was on the field for more than 45 minutes, but the Vols continued to step up in big moments in the second half. The entire unit stood tough on the final drive of the game, forcing an errant throw from Levis to turn the ball over on downs with less than a minute remaining.
With that fourth down stop, the Vols beat their first ranked opponent since 2018 against No 12 Kentucky.
“A great night for our guys,” Heupel said. “Guys were super excited, the fanbase was awesome in the corner of the end zone.”
“Great way to end the night with our defense making a stop there.”