Ben Kredich, the 24-year old son of Tennessee swimming and diving coach Matt Kredich, passed away on Monday afternoon after being struck by a motorist while walking near UT campus.
The university released a statement on Tuesday to offer its condolences to the Kredich family.
"Our Tennessee swimming & diving family is heartbroken following the tragic loss of Matt and "Kim’s son," Tennessee swimming and diving said. "Ben We offer our prayers, support and presence to lift up the Kredich family amidst our collective sorrow and grief. We know the entire University of Tennessee community joins us in mourning and memorializing a beautiful soul who touched many, many lives and will never be forgotten."
Matt Kredich has been a coach at Tennessee for the last 18 years and 11 of those have been spent as the head coach.
"Our hearts ache as an athletics department and are filled with sorrow in regards to the tragic and senseless death of Ben Kredich, son of Matt and Kim," Athletic Director Danny White said. "We ask all of Vol Nation to keep the Kredich family in their thoughts and prayers. May God rest Ben’s beautiful soul."
