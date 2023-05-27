Kiki Milloy thought Karen Weekly didn't like her on her first visit. Then Tennessee softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly, who Karen described as the "salesman," made sure Milloy knew that Tennessee wanted her.
His work paid off, and Milloy became a Lady Vol.
"Ralph was just like, 'I've never lost a recruit,'" Milloy said. "And I was like, 'Oh, well I can't be the first.'"
The pair didn't know then, but Milloy would become the player to lead the team to a Women's College World Series four years later. On a team that now solo-head coach Karen Weekly has called "player led," Milloy has been the loudest voice.
Milloy has also been the loudest bat for the Lady Vols, hitting a single-season program record 25 home runs. It is a mark that also leads the country.
"If I'll ever be around a better leader than Kiki Milloy," Weekly said. "The way Kiki and the leaders on our team have joined together to lead this team in such an incredible way, it's a player led team."
With veterans like Milloy and pitcher Ashley Rogers leading the way, Tennessee got over the hump they had struggled with in years past in getting to Oklahoma City.
Using the thought process of Pat Summitt and having great leaders, the Lady Vols are headed to the WCWS for the first time since 2015.
I know one of the things Pat Summitt said too is, 'You're going to win championships when the players are the ones doing the leading,'" Weekly said. "And that's what we have on this team. And it's just been so special to watch it evolve. We weren't always a team that was doing the things we did today."
Milloy is the embodiment of Weekly on the field. Neither of them smile very much, and it is a business attitude when the two share the field.
Weekly, although Milloy questioned it when they first met, is closer to Milloy than possibly any player she has coached.
"I've probably never been closer to a player," Weekly said. "Her mom said, 'I told Kiki she's just like you, you guys are exactly alike. You don't BS around. You're just straight to the point.'"
The two share a connection like none other, a connection that has helped elevate Tennessee to the WCWS.
"It's kind of surreal to be honest with you," Milloy said. "I'm still just trying to like suck it all in and live it all up because it's obviously so recent."
Behind the lead off bat of Milloy and the consistency of senior pitcher Rogers, the Lady Vols had their most successful season in program history. They swept both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament Titles.
Tennessee led the SEC wire-to-wire in the dominant season. A season that can be traced back to Milloy's first visit to Tennessee.
Little did Ralph and Karen Weekly know then, the visit they thought didn't go well turned into a possible turning point for the historic program.
The young Milloy from Woodinville, Washington turned into a veteran leader that was a Player of the Year candidate.
"Just joy," Weekly said to describe the super regional. "I just don't know how to describe it. Just joy for so many people and you know, I don't do this on my own. I mean, heck, we've got 24 amazing players. You start with Donde Plowman and then Danny White and all the people in our administration and just the way they pour into us with so much support. Our coaching staff, all three of them, came here not that long ago. Megan's been here three years, Chris and Kate, two years.
"I'm just so grateful to them for believing in me and believing in Tennessee softball and coming here and, and just building this with us."
