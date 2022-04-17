No. 14 Tennessee used a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Texas A&M in a wild 11-8 win Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols fell behind 8-4 in the sixth, but rallied back after the Aggies pitching staff ran out of gas.
Tennessee (29-12, 10-6 SEC) clinched its fourth SEC series win with the game two victory, while Texas A&M (24-16, 3-11 SEC) still has yet to walk out of a weekend a winner.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team tonight and how we just kept fighting back,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “That was a pretty big hole going into the sixth inning. Once we got it within one, and Erin (Edmoundson) did her job coming out of the top of the seventh and keeping it within one, I had a lot of faith that we were going to find a way to pull that off.”
The Lady Vols used five arms on the day, starting with Ryleigh White. White played 2.1 innings and allowed five runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Bailey McCachren replaced White and went 1.1 innings, only allowing one run on four hits.
Freshman Nicola Simpson played two solid innings in relief of McCachren, but after getting into trouble in the sixth, she was replaced by Samantha Bender. Bender got the one out needed to get out of the inning, but not before allowing A&M’s fourth home run of the game. Tennessee ace Erin Edmoundson closed the game out in the seventh with no trouble and earned her 15th win of the season.
Both teams got off to a slow start, but that changed quickly in the third inning. The Aggies struck first when Trinity Cannon singled to left field. A Tennessee error extended the damage and two Texas A&M runners scored. Tennessee punched back in its side of the inning with a Kiki Milloy two-RBI single. Milloy eventually advanced to third and a passed ball by the A&M catcher allowed her to give the Lady Vols a 3-2 lead.
The Aggies tied things up in the fourth with an RBI single by Haley Lee, but it wasn’t for long as Lair Beautae hit a ball to left field in the fifth that allowed Milloy to score her second run of the night.
Texas A&M looked to take a commanding lead in a wild sixth inning when four different Aggies recorded home runs. Lee started the with the first of three straight solo shots, and then Morgan Smith ended things with a two run homer over the left field wall. With only six outs left to play with, things looked dire for Tennessee as they trailed 8-4 heading into their side of the sixth.
Despite the big deficit, the Lady Vols quickly loaded the bases with no outs after two batters were hit by a pitch and one was walked. Kelcy Leach hit a ball high up in the air to center field for what looked like a sure out, but the A&M defender lost it in the light and the ball fell safely to the turf, scoring Zaida Puni and leaving the bases loaded.
Ivy Davis came up to bat next and was the third Tennessee batter of the inning to be hit by a pitch, but this time the mistake gave Tennessee another run. A Beautae sacrifice ground out brought the Lady Vols within one at 8-7 and that’s where the score held heading into the final frame.
Edmoundson had no trouble taking care of the Texas A&M lineup, and Tennessee took full advantage of their opportunity. The Lady Vols loaded the bases again with no outs, and then Leach hit the ball deep to left center field, just getting over the wall and giving Tennessee their second consecutive walk-off win.
“The thing about Kelcy Leach, every time she steps in the batter’s box you know you’re going to get a quality at-bat,” Weekly said. “She is not going to beat herself. To hit the ball over the fence, I’m just so happy for her. Her coming here, it just really has been the icing on the cake for her. It’s so fun to just watch her enjoy playing softball everyday.”
Tennessee will look to go for the sweep on Monday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST.