Tennessee faced Kennesaw State Wednesday in a double-header. The Lady Vols were successful in both games, taking the first 9-1, and the second 4-1.
“It's always good to get back in the win column,” co-head coach Karen Weekly said. “We had a couple of tough games down there Saturday and Sunday.”
In game one of the afternoon, Kennesaw State went ahead early after a wild pitch allowed the Owls to get home and grab an early 1-0 lead.
However, the fun ended quickly for the Owls, and the Lady Vols began a dominating six innings.
Kiki Milloy got Tennessee started on offense with an RBI single through left field to drive in Amanda Ayala. Shortly after, Ivy Davis hit a big three run homer to put the Lady Vols up 4-1.
The Lady Vols had two scoreless innings, but were able to tack on more runs in the fourth. Milloy continued her impressive game with an RBI single to drive in Kaitlin Parsons. Davis then hit a single to center field to drive in Milloy and Ayala and push Tennessee’s lead to 7-1.
In the sixth inning, Rylie West tripled to right center, and Ashley Morgan scored. West got the final run for the Lady Vols on a passed ball, and Tennessee won the first game of the night 9-1.
Callie Turner was the pitcher for Tennessee in game one, and she was able to rack up four strikeouts.
Game two was not the dominant performance the Lady Vols had in the first game, but they were still able to get the job done.
Weekly gave the tried-and-true Ashley Rogers the nod, and she was dominant on the mound. Rogers struck out 12 batters and only gave up one hit in the shutout.
“We had a feeling that they would save their ace for game two and we were fortunate that we matched up our ace to their ace,” Weekly said. “We got what we thought we’d get, a pitcher’s duel.”
On the offensive side, scoring began in the fourth inning after Davis struck out at the plate, but Milloy was able to advance home. The Lady Vols secured their big lead in the sixth, beginning with a one-run homer from Morgan.
“Ashley Morgan’s at-bat to hit the home run might be one of the best at-bats I’ve ever seen,” Weekly said. “She got five change ups in that at-bat and a mix of hard stuff too.
“To watch her go through that at-bat and to stay so dialed in to what she was looking for and staying committed to it, that’s just showing the way as an upperclassman.”
A few at-bats later, Shipman doubled down the right field line to drive in Davis. Treasury Poindexter gave the Lady Vols a 4-0 lead when she was able to get home after Madison Webber grounded out.
The Lady Vols lost the weekend series against Alabama last weekend and used the midweek out of conference game to improve and recover.
“It's just a great opportunity for us to get stronger, not only at our game and at our skill but our bodies too,” Rogers said. “Three SEC games back-to-back-to-back are pretty tough.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to get stronger in all facets of our game.”
Tennessee will take a break from SEC play this weekend to host the Lady Vol Challenge. The Lady Vols will kick off the weekend on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET against Troy. Tennessee will also see Furman at 1 p.m. ET.