The No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols had no trouble completing a perfect run at the Lady Vol Challenge on Sunday afternoon, taking down East Carolina 9-1 in six innings at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Kiki Milloy led the way with two RBIs, adding onto her All-American campaign.
Tennessee (33-13, 11-6 SEC) went 3-0 on the weekend after beating ECU and UNC Greensboro yesterday, and will have one more non-conference matchup before returning to SEC play next weekend.
“I sure like the way our offense bounced back from yesterday’s game against UNCG,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “I thought we swung the bats a lot better after the second inning, going into the third. We made really good adjustments and put a bunch of runs on the board and put together a good day in the circle.”
Three pitchers made an appearance for the Lady Vols in the circle, starting with sophomore Bailey McCachren. After pitching a perfect first inning, McCachren started off the second allowing two batters on base with no outs and was replaced by freshman Nicola Simpson.
Simpson played a solid 2.1 innings, only giving up one run on two hits. Simpson was given the win, moving her record to 2-0. In the fourth, Simpson was replaced by Ryleigh White. White closed out the final 2.2 inning and was excellent, allowing just one hit.
After being shut out the first two innings, the Lady Vols used a huge third inning to give themselves a big early cushion. Kiki Milloy started things off with an RBI double up the middle that scored Ivy Davis. Zaida Puni brought Milloy home soon after with an RBI double of her own, giving Tennessee a 2-0 lead.
McKenna Gibson added on in the inning with a two run blast to right center field, followed by another two run shot by Rylie West that stretched the Lady Vol lead to 6-0.
ECU responded in the fourth with a home run of its own, this one a solo shot by Logyn Estes, but UT punched right back in their side of the inning with Puni’s second RBI of the day, this one a single to left field that scored Milloy and made the score 7-1.
Tennessee added on a run in each of the final two innings, starting with a Milloy single that scored Madison Webber in the fifth and ending with a Kelcy Leach double that scored Puni in the sixth to give the Lady Vols a 9-1 win.
“Wins are important throughout the year but I think they’re even more important as you get down here to the end," Weekly said. "When you’re fighting for seeding as you go into the postseason, there’s a lot of scrutiny put on what you do towards the end, your last 10 games of the season and we’re in the stretch right now."
Tennessee will have one final tune up before returning to SEC play at Liberty on Wednesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. EST.