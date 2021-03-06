The Lady Vols had a double-header on Saturday, facing Texas A&M and Lamar at the Reveille Classic.
The Lady Vols scraped by in game one, winning 3-2 over the host Aggies.
Tennessee was able to get runners on base throughout the first three innings, but weren’t able to capitalize. Kiki Milloy got the Lady Vols on the board in the fourth inning with a solo-shot homer, and Ivy Davis followed with a home run of her own, putting Tennessee up 2-0.
Ashley Rogers and the defense was able to keep the Aggies off the board through four innings, but Texas A&M was able to get a pair of homeruns in the fifth to tie the game at two apiece.
In the top of the sixth, the Lady Vols were able to load the bases, but all they were able to manage was one run, as Anna Fox came home on a wild pitch. Fox’s run was enough to put Tennessee on top however, and the defense finished things off in the top of the seventh. Rogers finished game one with ten strikeouts.
In game two, the Lady Vols were able to win much more comfortably, 8-0.
Scoring for Tennessee began in the first, when an error by Lamar allowed Amanda Ayala to score. The Lady Vols didn’t get anything done in the second, but were able to drive in a run in the third when Cailin Hannon came home on an RBI-single from Milloy.
Ayala got an inside the park home run in the fourth that also driven in Madison Webber.
Tennessee had a big fifth inning, starting with an Amanda Curran RBI that drove in Milloy. Kaitlin Parsons then had a ground-out RBI that drove in Fox, putting the Lady Vols up 6-0. Ayala added insurance with an RBI-single that drove in Parsons and Webber, and Tennessee run-ruled Lamar in five innings.
Tennessee will finish off the weekend Sunday with an 11 a.m. ET game against Campbell University before heading home. The Lady Vols beat Campbell on Friday, 13-1.