Tennessee won both games of its Tuesday afternoon double-header versus Bellarmine.
The first win came in blowout fashion, with the Lady Vols winning 19-0.
Lady Vols’ pitchers Callie Turner and Anna Hazlewood combined for a five-inning no-hitter, with Turner pitching the first three and Hazlewood relieving her in the final two innings. The no-hitter was the Lady Vols’ third of the season.
Tennessee’s scoring in the first inning came from an error that brought Amanda Ayala home and a home run from Ivy Davis that also brought in Chelsea Seggern and Callie Hannon. The Lady Vols got an early 4-0 lead on the Knights.
The Lady Vols had a big second inning, with singles and doubles driving in runs and giving Tennessee a 12-0 lead.
Tennessee continued tacking on runs in third, starting with a two-run homer from Ashley Morgan. The Lady Vols built up a 17-0 lead in the third.
In the final inning of offense for the Lady Vols, Ally Shipman added the cherry on top for Tennessee with a two-run homer to center field.
In game two of the afternoon, the Lady Vols once again had a dominant win.
While the runs in game two didn’t come from spectacular yard-balls, the Lady Vols got their runs through a plethora of singles and doubles driving in runs.
A four-run third inning and a three-run fourth inning powered the Lady Vols through the game, as well as an impressive two-for-three day at the plate with two RBIs.
Bailey McCachren was the Lady Vols pitcher in game two, and showed up big for a five-inning shutout.
Tennessee will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, this weekend to take on the Crimson Tide. The series will begin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.