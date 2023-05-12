Tennessee softball capped off its successful regular season with high honors on Friday. Lady Vols head coach Karen Weekly picked up SEC Coach of the Year honors, while pitcher Karlyn Pickens earned SEC Freshman of the Year.
Weekly, in her 21st year as head coach of the Lady Vols, led Tennessee to an SEC regular season championship. It is the first time the head coach has received the solo honor after winning it in 2004 and 2007. She had previously won the award as co-head coach alongside her husband, Ralph Weekly.
The Lady Vols finished the season with a 41-8 (19-5 SEC) record while consistently being ranked in the top 10 by D1Softball. Weekly surpassed 1,000 career wins this season while leading the SEC for the whole campaign.
The SEC Freshman of the Year also wears Orange and White. Pitcher Karlyn Pickens earned the honor after an impressive freshman campaign for the Lady Vols, the fifth player in program history to receive the honor.
The 6-foot-1 North Carolina native earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors once and SEC Freshman of the Week honors three times. Pickens boasts a 2.31 ERA with 81.2 innings pitched on the year.
The freshman had a 9-6 record in the regular season with opponents hitting just .176 against her. She totaled 94 strikeouts while only walking 30.
She was a crucial part of the Lady Vols’ pitching staff, which boasts a 1.46 ERA. Tennessee’s staff sits at No. 4 in the country.
The Lady Vols had four players make All-SEC First Team. Pitcher Ashley Rogers, infielders McKenna Gibson and Zaida Puni and center fielder KiKi Milloy round out the Lady Vols on the first team.
Previously mentioned Pickens also earned All-SEC Second Team honors, the only Lady Vol on the list.
The No. 1 seed Lady Vols begin their SEC Tournament run on Friday in Fayetteville.
