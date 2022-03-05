The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers moved to 4-0 at the Tennessee Invitational with two big wins at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Lady Vols took down South Alabama 9-0 to start the day and then picked up their second win of the weekend over Dartmouth, this time 7-1.
Erin Edmoundon shined in the circle for Tennessee in the first matchup. Edmoundson pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and zero runs. The win pushed Edmoundson to 8-1 on the season.
The Lady Vols started the first inning with five runs. UT quickly loaded the bases and a McKenna Gibson walk scored Amanda Ayala. Ashley Morgan was then hit by a pitch on the next at bat, scoring Rylie West. From there, two singles by Ivy Davis and Madison Webber scored three more runs for the Lady Vols and made the score 5-0.
Things went quiet until the fourth inning, where a two-RBI single by Gibson scored West and Ayala and moved Tennessee ahead 7-0.
Gibson would strike again in the sixth with a two-run home run, finishing the game with a 9-0 victory.
The second game of the day saw sophomore Ryleigh White star in the circle for Tennessee. After a slow start to the season, White picked up her first win in a complete game effort where she only allowed one run off of two hits with four strikeouts.
Beautae got things started for the Lady Vols scoring wise with a two-RBI single in the second. Tennessee opened the game up in the third inning with three more runs, including an Ashley Morgan single that scored Anna Fox and Shakara Goodloe.
Dartmouth responded in the fourth with a run, but Tennessee came right back with an unearned run in its side of the inning to move the score to 6-1.
The final run of the day was scored off another Dartmouth fielding error, this time allowing freshman Katie Taylor to score and make the lead 7-1.
Tennessee will look to close out the Tennessee Invitational on Sunday with a rematch against Virginia at 12:30 p.m. EST.