The 16th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols softball team stayed undefeated on Saturday at the Felsberg Invitational with a pair of wins over FIU. Tennessee took the first game 4-3 and followed it up with a convincing 7-1 victory.
The day began with freshman pitcher Nicola Simpson making her first appearance as a Lady Vol. It wasn’t an ideal start for Simpson, as she allowed three hits and three runs in the first inning, giving FIU an early lead.
Texas transfer Ryleigh White quickly took Simpson’s place and held FIU scoreless on three hits in two innings of play.
Tennessee scored two runs in the second behind an Ivy Davis two-RBI single. Another single in the third inning by third-baseman Zaida Puni allowed Kiki Milloy to score and tie the game at 3-3.
The fourth inning brought the Lady Vols ahead for the first time when senior left fielder Kaitlin Parsons hit a solo home run to bring the score to 4-3.
All-American Ashley Rogers came in for Tennessee in the fourth inning and held FIU scoreless the rest of the way while striking out seven batters, sealing the Lady Vols’ 4-3 victory.
The second game of the day starred Texas Tech transfer Erin Edmoundson in the circle. Edmoundson threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out 10 FIU batters.
Both teams were held scoreless through the first three innings, but two solo home runs in the fourth by Ashley Morgan and McKenna Gibson gave Tennessee a 2-0 lead.
The fifth inning saw Zaidi Puni get her second RBI single of the day, knocking in Lair Beautae and bringing the lead to 3-0.
The floodgates opened in the sixth, starting with a Davis two-run home run, followed by a Milloy single that drove in Beautae and catcher Kelcy Leach, bringing the lead to 7-0.
Bailey McCachren replaced Edmoundson in the circle for Tennessee in the seventh inning, finishing off FIU while allowing one run, bringing the final score to 7-1.
With the two wins on the day, Tennessee moves to 4-0 on the early season and will have a rematch with Maryland in the Felsberg Invitational championship game on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. EST.