With a 5-1 loss to Florida State in the national semifinal, the Tennessee softball season ends in Oklahoma City.
The Lady Vols (51-10) fail to advance to the Women’s College World Series final due to the loss to the Seminoles (58-9). Tennessee would have had to win two consecutive games against FSU to advance.
Zaida Puni opened the scoring early, hitting a home run over the wall in right center in the first inning. The home run was Puni’s sixth of the NCAA tournament and first in Oklahoma City.
The Seminoles responded in short order. In the first at-bat of the second inning, Michaela Edenfield hit a home run into left center to level the scoreline. Tennessee pitcher Payton Gottshall responded with three straight outs to keep the game tied.
In the third inning, Bethaney Keen hit her first home run of the season to give Florida State a 2-1 lead. Following a Kaley Mudge double, Karlyn Pickens entered to pitch and recorded the final two outs of the inning.
After allowing an infield single and hitting a batter, Pickens left the game as Ashley Rogers entered, who threw 136 pitches against Oklahoma State on Sunday. Rogers allowed Jahni Kerr to put a base hit into center field, plating Autumn Belviy. Florida State led 3-1 at the fifth inning stretch.
FSU ace Kathryn Sandercock entered to pitch the bottom of the fifth inning. The top of the Tennessee order struggled against her, with Kiki Milloy grounding out and both Puni and McKenna Gibson striking out swinging.
In the sixth inning, Hallie Wacaser added to the FSU advantage with a two-run home run. Although Mackenzie Donihoo reached on a fielding error and Lair Beautae singled in the bottom half of the inning, neither could be driven in.
Sandercock sent the Lady Vol lineup down in order to end the Tennessee season in the semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.