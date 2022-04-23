The No. 14 Tennessee softball team was back in action Saturday, playing back-to-back out-of-conference opponents in East Carolina University and UNC Greensboro. The Lady Vols shut out ECU 8-0 in five innings and followed it up by besting UNCG 4-2 to kick off their weekend campaign.
Against the Pirates, senior pitcher Ashley Rogers threw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts in her sixth appearance this season. Rogers’ performance was the 13th perfect game in Tennessee history.
In the second game of the day, Tennessee’s starting pitcher Erin Edmoundson piggybacked off Rogers’ success by pitching a complete seven-inning game with 10 strikeouts of her own. During her time in the circle, the left-handed pitcher gave up just six hits.
“I think the highlight of today was the pitchers for sure,” head Coach Karen Weekly said. “Ashley Rogers pitched a gem. The thing I liked the most was her efficiency. And then Erin came in behind her pitching against a really good hitting team.”
“(UNCG) is second in the nation in home runs, and other than that first inning, she kept them in the ballpark and we didn't provide any cushion for her. So you know, obviously she had to pitch really tough the whole game and she did a great job.”
The Lady Vols (32-13, 11-6 SEC) cruised past ECU with a combination of stellar pitching and quality at-bats. Through the first four innings, Rogers struck out nine batters while Tennessee’s offense put four runs across.
Tennessee ended the game with seven players combining for eight hits. Graduate student and Co-SEC Player of the week Ivy Davis continued to be a force at the plate against ECU, going 2-for-2 with a three-run homer. The Huntington Beach, California, native has been hitting her stride as of late and shown a dramatic improvement since the start of the season.
“I just go out there and just try to have good at-bats every time,” Davis said. “So seeing that payoff was really cool for me. I know the offense is something our team has been focusing on as a whole lately so to see that just kind of work for me was really awesome.”
The perfect game was a first for Rogers in her career. It was the first perfect game for a Tennessee player since 2016.
“It was definitely really cool for it to finally happen as a senior,” Rogers said. “I've had a lot of, really close ones in the past with someone hitting a little bloop that would just ruin the perfect game. It's really cool to finally get one and the Tennessee uniform.”
The Lady Vols rode the momentum into in their second game against UNCG. After falling behind by two runs in the top of the first inning the Lady Vols stormed back scoring three runs off a Zaida Puni home run.
The Lady Vols' bats fell silent throughout the next couple of innings with Tennessee struggling to get runners home. Despite the slow offensive start, the Lady Vols managed to come up with clutch plays and not give up their one-run lead.
The fourth inning saw the Lady Vols rally to get a runner on third and RBI ground out by Davis was enough to get her home. With the lead secured Edmoundson shut out the Spartans for the following six innings.
Tennessee combined for six hits led by Kelcy Leach who went 2-for-2 with a double. Senior Amanda Ayala rounded off the team by going 1-for-3 with a triple.
The win over UNCG completes the two-game, at-home sweep for the Lady Vols. For UT, stellar pitching was the difference-maker. The team hopes to keep the momentum going Sunday as they once again face off against ECU at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at 1p.m. EST.