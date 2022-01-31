The Tennessee softball team has been picked to finish fourth in the 2022 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Tennessee was voted only behind defending SEC Tournament champion Alabama and defending SEC regular season co-champions Florida and Arkansas. Tennessee also received one first-place vote.
A fourth-place finish in conference play for the Lady Vols would be an improvement over last season, where UT posted a 12-11 SEC record and ended the season in seventh place.
Tennessee is ranked 18th nationally in the preseason D1 Softball rankings, and the Lady Vols will begin their season on Friday, Feb. 11 with a doubleheader, playing against UNC Greensboro at 10 a.m. EST and then against Maryland at 12:30 p.m. EST in Miami at the Felsberg Invitational.