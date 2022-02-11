Tennessee softball began its season with back-to-back wins at the Felsberg Invitational in Miami, Florida, on Friday. The Lady Vols took down both UNC Greensboro (UNCG) and Maryland to start off their regular season campaign.
The first game of the double-header saw the Lady Vols matched up against UNCG, a team that Tennessee had a perfect 4-0 all-time record against.
Both teams were scoreless after the first four innings, as the Spartans were unable to capitalize on runners in scoring position. Despite the relatively slow start, the Lady Vols’ bats came alive in the top of the seventh inning which led to a dominant 4-0 victory.
In the circle, Tennessee went with its ace, senior right hander Ashley Rogers. She pitched the entire seven innings and allowed just 1 hit with 9 strikeouts. Rogers opened her season off right with her first win of the 2022 season.
Leading the effort for the Lady Vols offensively was shortstop Ivy Davis, who went 1-for-2 at the plate with 2 runs batted in (RBI). Right behind her was first baseman Ashley Morgan, who went 1-for-3 with a solo shot in the seventh inning to break open the floodgates.
Tennessee’s pitching dominance continued against Maryland in game two of the invitational.
Texas Tech graduate transfer Erin Edmoundson made a strong first appearance in a Lady Vol uniform against the Terrapins, only allowing 2 hits and 1 run in five innings in Tennessee’s 2-1 victory.
Rogers finished off the final two innings of play, getting the save while allowing no hits and striking out 4.
Maryland took an early lead in the second inning by stealing home plate, but Tennessee responded in the third when Kiki Milloy knocked in Kaitlin Parsons with an RBI single.
Another Milloy single in the fifth allowed Lair Beautae to score and put the Lady Vols ahead for good at 2-1.
The second game was not a great hitting performance for Tennessee, but its pitching kept it in the game until the All-American Milloy grinded out the win at the plate.
Tennessee’s early season will continue in Miami tomorrow, starting with a 12:30 p.m. EST battle with Florida International University.