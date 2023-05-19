The road to Oklahoma City runs through Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the 18th consecutive season. Tennessee softball earned a program-high No. 4 seed, and the Lady Vols are set to begin regional play on Friday.
Despite the best seed in program history, the Lady Vols (44-8) received a tough draw. Indiana, Louisville and Northern Kentucky make up the Knoxville regional. Indiana's Taryn Kern and Louisville's Taylor Roby are tied for second in the NCAA for home runs.
While the two teams struggle in the circle, it is no doubt they possess a lot of power. Both Indiana and Louisville sit in the top 25 for scoring. This year, Tennessee is 7-0 against teams in the top 25 of scoring.
"I've learned not to get too high or low with the draw and think too much about it because it is what it is," Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. "I always go through and figure out the average RPI, and especially the average RPI for the top three seeds. By my figures, this is one of the top four regions in the country. Very good teams here."
Tennessee boasts one of the strongest pitching staffs in the country. The Lady Vols' staff led the SEC in ERA, sitting at 1.52. The mark ranked No. 3 in the NCAA.
Ashley Rogers, Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall combined for 38 of Tennessee’s 44 wins this season. The trio picked up 363 strikeouts while throwing 18 complete games.
After their successful 2023 season in the circle, the group is rolling into the Knoxville regional with a lot of confidence.
"They're great hitters, but we just focus on us," Gottshall said. "We don't really focus so much on them, we'll see stuff they tend to do and focus on that a little bit. But we go more on our strengths because our strengths are going to beat theirs. We're just confident in that."
Tennessee was in the same position last season. The Lady Vols hosted a regional, receiving the No. 11 seed. The Lady Vols didn't make it to a super regional, getting put out by Oregon State in Sherri Parker Lee.
The feeling of losing, in their home regional, is something Tennessee's veteran have not forgotten.
"You hear that message a lot, especially from Ashley (Rogers) and KiKi (Milloy)," Weekly said. "The older players who have been here quite a bit and know the pain that you feel on that last day and just how important it is to do the things you need to do all season long to create a culture and environment that's going to with tand some really tough weekends like we're about to have. They were giving the team the message just about how important this week is, and what we've done up to this point is history."
The Lady Vols have had a historic run in 2023. Tennessee took home both the SEC regular season and tournament titles for the first time in program history. The group also saw Weekly receive Coach of the Year honors while pitcher Pickens was named Freshman of the Year. Four other Lady Vols were named to the first-team All-SEC list at all.
But the regular season is over. Now, it is time for the Lady Vols to start the postseason road to Oklahoma City, looking to avoid heartbreak and disappointment like they suffered in 2022. The road begins Friday when Tennessee takes on Northern Kentucky at 5:30 p.m. ET.
"There's a saying in softball and baseball, 'Good pitching is going to beat good hitting,'" Weekly said. "If you have good pitching in the circle you've got a chance to win. And we've had really, really good pitching."
